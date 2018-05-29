TTFA to hold AGM today

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) will try, for the fifth time, to have its 2016 financial statement approved during its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place today, from 9 am, at the “Home of Football” — the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

A number of issues will be on today’s agenda, including contractual details for the Home of Football project, legal matters facing the local governing body by former coaches and administrators, and a media rights deal with local radio station I95.5 FM.

The AGM could mark the first return, to the public eye, for TTFA president David John-Williams, who suffered injured ribs from a fall a few weeks ago.