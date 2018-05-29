TT footballers instil sporting values in nation’s youths Children’s homes visited by Can Bou Play

KICKING OFF: (From left) Kaydion Gabriel, Sean De Silva, Yohance Marshall, Keston George, Akim Armstrong, Amiel Mohammed and Elton John at the launch of the Can Bou Play Foundation on Monday.

MEMBERS OF the Can Bou Play Foundation (CBPL), which was officially launched on Monday, have been visiting a few children’s homes as they seek to highlight the values of sport to the nation’s youths.

According to former TT football central defender Yohance Marshall, “We’ve been to St Dominic’s (Pastoral Centre) and the St Mary’s Children’s Home in Tacarigua. We’ve been talking to a couple of homes at the moment.”

Marshall also mentioned that the Foundation, which includes fellow footballers Sean De Silva, Akim Armstrong, Elton John, Keston George, Julius James and Jared Bennett, have been to Couva and various parts of Port of Spain.

The Foundation was launched at the St Dominic’s Pastoral Centre in Diego Martin and Marshall, who was part of the North East Stars outfit that won the TT Pro League crown last year, commented, “When the Pro League season ended, we didn’t really know what was going to happen.

“A couple of the guys were there and we wanted to at least keep fit. So we started training together and more and more guys joined.”

The 32-year-old continued, “Then being together with like-minded individuals, we started to think about our options and how we could now give back and be a support system. That movement evolved really quickly and Can Bou Play was formed.”

Can Bou Play Foundation will seek to host mentor and education tours at a minimum of 30 schools, children’s homes and football academies across TT in 2018. As well as pioneer education programmes using sport as a catalyst and produce a video series outlining the highs and lows of local footballers.

Also touched on at the launch was the need for the Foundation to be run as a corporate entity with sustainability at its forefront.

1ndividual Aesthetic has already come on board as the official merchandise partner, while the group already boasts a few burgeoning international partnerships.

Marshall said, “They’ll be outfitting us and, also, doing some branding. They’ll be up and running in the next couple weeks.”

A few weeks ago, Can Bou Play partnered with US-based charity, Around the World’s Inc, to distribute over 150 match jerseys and more than 40 balls to children’s homes and organisations across TT.

Centro Deportivo Canning, an affiliate of Club Athletico Banfield, in Argentina has also issued their formal support for CBPL’s long term initiatives.

The founders of this ambitious organization have also committed their playing futures to various clubs for the 2018 season.

Marshall, John and George have left North East Stars to join former Central FC standout, Sean de Silva at Queen’s Park in the TT Super League as part of a partnership between the Parkites.

Former national Beach Soccer player Jared Bennett will suit up for his hometown club of Point Fortin Civic FC and Akim Armstrong will be aiming for a productive first season with Central FC.

Julius James had earlier signed for FC Motown in the NPSL (USA).

The Can Bou Play Foundation can be contacted via social media pages @canbouplay or canbouplayfoundation@gmail.com.