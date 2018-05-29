Sweaters 5K and 10K in Grande tomorrow

Runners take part in a previous edition of the Sweaters 5K and 10K road race in Sangre Grande.

OVER 500 participants are expected to compete in the fourth annual Sweaters 5K and 10K walk/run, which will start and end at the Ojoe Recreation Ground in Sangre Grande, at 4 pm tomorrow.

Race organiser David Guy is hoping for clear skies as less than 400 participants competed last year because of heavy rainfall. There will be medals for all finishers with the top athletes earning prize money.

The top man and woman in the 10K event will get $500 each and the second place finishers will walk away with $400.

In the 5K event, the champion man and woman will earn $300 and the runner up will get $200. There will also be tokens for age group winners and registration will cost $20 for each event. Guy said this year he expects between 500 and 700 athletes.

Guy said all safety measures are in place for the event to run smoothly, including support from the TT Fire Service, the TT Police Service and ambulances in the case of any emergencies.

The Sweaters 5K and 10K has swiftly become one of the top road races in Sangre Grande and has attracted some of the top runners locally.