Shabazz to experiment at CAC Games

TT’s Rhea Belgrave, left, vies for the ball with Dominica’s Alijah Tire during the CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, recently.

JAMAAL Shabazz, Trinidad and Tobago women’s football team coach, has hailed the maturity of the squad during their campaign, in Group C of the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Qualification Caribbean Zone phase.

TT topped Group C, ahead of St Kitts/Nevis, on a better goal difference (plus-26 to St Kitts/Nevis’ plus-18), after both teams ended with 10 points from four games. Dominica were third with four points, followed by the US Virgin Islands (three) and Grenada (one).

The respective group winners – TT, Cuba (Group A), Jamaica (Group B), Antigua/Barbuda (Group D) and Bermuda (Group E), will advance to the Caribbean Zone Final Round, from August 25 to September 2, at a venue to be determined.

The TT women’s team will be participating in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Baranquilla, Colombia from July 19-30. TT have been drawn in Group B, alongside Haiti, Mexico and Nicaragua, with hosts Colombia, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Venezuela listed in Group A.

Shabazz, in a post-game media conference on Sunday, after the TT team’s 13-0 demolition of Grenada at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, commented, “The next tournament is the CAC Games.”

He continued, “We have about five or six players to bring in to the squad to compete for places. We’re going to re-invite some players locally. The CAC Games provides tougher opposition and it will be just the kind of exposure we need before the Caribbean Finals in August.”

Shabazz acknowledged that the CAC Games “(is) a chance to try and experiment with what can work at that level and what wouldn’t work. These games (do) not qualify us for anything so it’s no real pressure for us.”

However, he pointed out, “I’ve heard that there is a new policy by the Government about funding, when you (earn) a medal. Finance is an important part. So, if we get a medal, that will be a good incentive for the country, and for us going into the Final Round.”

Reflecting on the team’s growth, Shabazz said, “I think they’re maturing. I think we have players like Karyn Forbes who is emerging as a future leader in the team (as well as defender) Jenelle Cunningham. This is a plus for us.”

TT needed to win Sunday’s game by six clear goals to top the group and advance to the Final Round.

Shabazz admitted that he was more nervous than the players, after watching St Kitts/Nevis momentarily take top spot after spanking the USVI 7-0 in the earlier match on Sunday.

“I was more nervous than them,” said Shabazz. “(On Saturday) night, listening to the team talk in a meeting, they were all very confident. They have a deep desire to go forward and they demonstrated that. I was trying to call them off when it was 10 goals and they said ‘no, let’s play’. And this is what they did.”

Forbes, right-sided utility player Patrice Superville and left-winger Summer Arjoon were replaced in the starting eleven by Naomie Guerra, Aaliyah Prince (who netted a hat-trick) and Kedie Johnson.

Shabazz admitted that he took the opportunity to rest Forbes and a few players who were carrying minor injuries.

“Everybody except the reserve goalkeeper (Nicolette Craig) got a chance to play,” he said. “At this stage, we accomplished what we set out to do, to widen the pool and start to re-establish ourselves as a dominant team in Caribbean football.”

Asked about the performance of the 17-year-old Prince, the youngest member of the team, Shabazz replied, “She played, in the first half, in a position she didn’t like (on the right flank) but we needed her to do that. She responded well and she’s fitted in very well with the seniors.”

The TT coach continued, “She’s one player we see has a bright future. Her attitude is a good one, she listens to the older players and this is one (player) we really have to keep an eye on.”

About the team itself, the former Guyana and TT men’s coach remarked, “There are areas that we showed strength in and there are areas that we need to bring into the team. We’re still four or five players short of a team that we can say ‘we can get there’. (Utility player) Liana Hinds, for instance, can make a big difference.

“We have two players that we’re working on. As soon as we finalise the paperwork, I think they’ll be a big plus for this team,” he added.