Sandals MOU signed last October

THE Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between this Government and Sandals Resorts International was signed on October 10, 2017, says Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat.

He was responding to a question in the Senate yesterday from Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein.

“I thank Senator Hosein for his question and his patience in awaiting the very brief response.”

Hosein asked whether there were any concessions or tax breaks but Senate President Christine Kangaloo said she would not allow the question, as it did not arise.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked if Government was prepared to table the MOU in Parliament for public viewing.

Rambharat responded: “I will not be able to respond to that. I am not familiar with the contents and it’s a question that Senator Mark may be able to pose at a later date.”

A 750-room hotel by Sandals Resorts is being looked at for Buccoo Estate, No Man’s Land, Tobago.