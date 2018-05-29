Possible legal action for company over Trini Flash fire

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says investigations into the fire aboard the Trini flash water taxi last month show the primary cause was poor workmanship and the company has been referred to Attorney General's Office and the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) for possible legal action.

He made the announcement in response to a question in the Senate on Friday. Opposition Senator Wade Mark had asked about the incident on March 27 which led to 63 passengers and crew members of the vessel having to be transferred onto the Cabo Star and what action the minister intended to take against the people responsible for maintenance of the vessel.

Sinanan in response said the ministry regarded the incident as "extremely serious" and two separate investigations into the matter were commissioned: NIDCO commissioned one independent investigation and the other was commissioned by the Maritime Services Division.

"The reports of both investigations were submitted and there conclusions are not at variance. Basically, the reports concluded that the primary cause of the fire was due to poor workmanship in the installation of the lagging around the exhaust silencer over one of the replaced engines."

Sinanan said the supply and installation of the lagging (heat-insulating material) was done by R&R Industrial Supplies Ltd through a competitive tendering process.

"Based on the findings of these investigations, I have directed NIDCO to immediately refer the matter to: the Attorney General's Office for consideration and action; and private legal counsel to consider NIDCO's recourse against the company responsible for the installation."