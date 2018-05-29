Pollard, Roberts lash fifties in CSL T20

Bamboo All-Stars’ Kieron Pollard, left, receives his Man of the Match award from Vikash Mohan after leading his team to victory in the Central Super League T20.

SHERDON PIERRE

KIERON Pollard and veteran Lincoln Roberts both scored match-winning innings to guide their respective teams to victories in the Executive Upholstery Central Super League T20 at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground in Charlieville on Sunday evening.

Roberts, the 43 year old former West Indies player, was two runs short of what would have been a blistering century, finishing on a whirlwind 98 not out from 48 balls for Xtreme Smashers who thumped Associates XI by 96 runs. His exceptional innings included six fours and eight sixes as he assisted his team in posting a massive total of 198/7. Nicholas Alexis contributed with a well-played 34 runs which features eight fours. Nathaniel Mc David was the pick of the Associates XI bowlers, taking 3/25 from his four overs.

The Associates buckled under the pressure of chasing a big total as they were bundled out for 102 in 14.5 overs. Kamil Pooran provided some resistance with 36 runs (six boundaries), as well as Hanuman Moonsammy who had a 24-run cameo. Sachin Sooden was Smashers’ main destroyer with the ball, recording figures of 4/20. Roberts, a national selector, was selected as Man of the Match.

In the day’s other match, Pollard of Bamboo All Stars shook off his below-par performances in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) to blast a brisk 58 runs off 30 balls, amassing three boundaries and six maximums. The eventual Man of the Match, Pollard, was assisted by Darren Bravo who scored 35 runs (three fours, one six) as Bamboo posted 178/4 from their 20 overs. Jyd Goolie was Barrackpore United’s best bowler with figures of 2/24 from his four overs.

In return, United put forward a valiant effort but could only managed 157/4 before their overs expired.

Goolie posted a threat to the opposition with a well-measured unbeaten innings of 71 off 52 balls which included five maximums. Adrian Cooper chipped in with 40 runs (three fours, two sixes) but it was not enough to prevent his team from a 21-run defeat.

TT Red Force and Trinbago Knight Riders player Khary Pierre captured 3/16 with his left-arm spin.