Police to search missing 12-year-old’s laptop Vanished into thin air

Hailey Kinsale

CYBERCRIME Unit police are expected to search the laptop of missing 12-year-old Hailey Kinsale for clues which they believe would help them to find her.

Senior police told Newsday investigations revealed that the girl was communicating with an older man via Facebook. The man, police believe is linked to her disappearance.

Police suspect the man may have abducted the girl the night she reportedly went missing. Kinsale, a standard-five student of the Marabella Anglican Primary School has been missing for the past five days.

She was last seen by her grandmother Samdayah Singh playing with her friends at a basketball court near the family Roy Joseph Street, San Fernando, apartment last Thursday. According to a police report, at about 7.15 that night, residents also observed Kinsale walking near the basketball court.

Police said when Singh went to check on her granddaughter she was nowhere to be found. Police said Kinsale is of mixed decent, five feet five inches tall, of medium build with dark skin and long, curly black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jersey with silver stars on the front. Police also said the girl had on a pair of long plaid pants with a brown slippers. Kinsale wrote the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination earlier this month. She lives with her grandmother and father while her mother stays in Chaguanas.

On Thursday, moments before Kinsale disappeared her grandmother was sitting outside watching her play and then left to go indoors for a few minutes. Speaking to Newsday on Monday Kinsale’s mother Alicia Alexander, 27, said she fears that her daughter is in great danger. “This is a 12-year-old girl we are talking about who is with a complete stranger. She does not know this man. She is only a child,” she said.

Alexander said although her daughter did not reside with her she spoke to her daily. The emotional mother said she did not know her daughter had a Facebook account as she did not allow it. “There are predators on Facebook.”