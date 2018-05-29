No promotions at DPP’s office Low morale among lawyers

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard.

SENIOR state counsel at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are questioning why they are not being promoted, although many are already working above their level.

They say Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, is not making recommendations to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) to fill some of the more senior positions in the department. “Why? Are we not qualified for promotion?”

Speaking to Newsday on the condition of anonymity, several of the legal officers called on Gaspard to make the recommendations and promote from within the department. They say promotion is tied to terms and conditions and quite a few of them are leaving the DPP’s department for lesser paying jobs.

“Yes, lesser paying jobs, because there appears to be no room for advancement in the department. We are already working at higher levels. “Morale is low,” they admitted. They also said the last staff meeting was over a year ago, so they are unaware of what is taking place in the department. Gaspard did not immediately respond to questions sent to him.

SPACE BEFORE UPGRADES

At a joint select committee (JSC) meeting on national security, at which senior technocrats at the Office of the Attorney General provided a status update on improvements at the DPP’s office, acting permanent secretary Nataki Atiba Dilchan said the issue of accommodation was being sorted out before vacancies in the department can be filled.

In response to questions from JSC member Robert Le Hunte, Dilchan said it was difficult to say when the vacancies in the department will be filled, but it is hoped that it can be done before the end of the financial year. She said already arrangements have been finalised for setting up the Tobago office at the Gulf City Mall in Lowlands, while the department awaits a valuation from the Commissioner of Valuation for office space at Gulf City Mall in La Romaine.

She also said there were plans for additional office space in Port of Spain. “We are working on accommodations and then we will wait on the DPP to say, ‘Now we have space, fill the positions.’” She said with the new offices, “He can fill all his vacancies.” But state attorneys at the department say there was no need for find accommodation to fill some of the more senior positions.

At the JSC meeting on May 14, acting director of human resources at the Ministry of the Attorney General Leelawatie Balkaran said there were three positions of deputy director, but only one was occupied.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

There were six positions for assistant DPP, but only two were filled, while there are 13 positions for senior state counsel but only two are filled. “The reason for vacancies is because (of) not getting the recommendations from DPP. We are doing it slowly. We also have the issue of accommodation..If we take on staff can we house them properly?” Dilchan said.

She admitted there was still a high level of vacancies, but said filling them was a combined effort between HR and the DPP, who has to recommend to the JLSC that the positions should be filled, after which interviews will be done.

The total complement of staff at the Office of the DPP is 275. In response to Le Hunte’s questions, Dilchan said 137 positions were created for legal officers. For the position of state counsel, there are 33 positions available. Twenty-seven were filled in 2017 and three in 2018. For state counsel II, there were no recommendations over the last year, although the ministry received a request from the JLSC. “We are waiting on feedback from the DPP,” Dilchan said. For state counsel 3, there are 23 positions and 14 were filled in 2017 and 2 in 2018. There are no acting positions at present at the department.