No Indian Arrival Day invites for PM

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley has not been invited to any Indian Arrival Day events today. Speaking yesterday at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Rowley said he returned to TT from his two-week visit to China and Australia late on Monday night, and went to bed around 2 am yesterday.

“I was not here. I have not been invited to anything.”

Apart from staying at home, he is also staying out of the quarrel between Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha general secretary Satnarine Maharaj over her support for OJT teacher Nafisah Nakhid.

He declined to comment on statements by Persad-Bissessar and Maharaj on the issue, but observed that Persad-Bissessar has “different positions.” Recalling a time when Persad-Bissessar encouraged Maharaj to talk, Rowley said she was now disturbed by what Maharaj said. The latter had said Hindus were now free to vote according to their conscience.

Rowley said the People’s National Movement (PNM) does not get involved in these matters, but believes any individual is free to vote for whoever they want in an election. Win, lose or draw, Rowley said, this is what the party has always subscribed to.

Recalling he was overseas when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected, Rowley said he may write to him in due course.

While other countries have criticised Maduro’s re-election, Rowley said TT maintains its position of non-intervention and non-interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.

Sometime after the Indian Arrival Day and Corpus Christi holidays, Rowley said, he expects to receive a report from the committee appointed to investigate the dismissal of former sport minister Darryl Smith’s personal assistant Carrie-Ann Moreau and a settlement paid to her from government funds.