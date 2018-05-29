No appeal yet of $17,000 fine for cocaine

THE State has not appealed a recent court sentence where a $17,000 fine was imposed on Anthony Rodriguez for possession of $1.56 million worth of cocaine. Responding to a question in the House of Representatives on behalf of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, who was not in the Parliament chamber at the time, Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said there is “no appeal at this time.” Later in the sitting, Al-Rawi slammed Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal for claiming Finance Minister Colm Imbert was pulling “a big hoax” about the appointment of members of the Valuation Tribunal.

Al-Rawi reminded Moonilal that the amendment dealing with this matter was approved by the Senate. He argued Moonilal was contending the alleged hoax was done “by the entire Senate.” Saying this was not so, Al-Rawi said Moonilal is aware Senate amendments to the Valuation of Land Amendment Bill 2018 refer to the tribunal’s chairman being appointed by the President on the advice of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission.

Referring to Sections 76 and 80 of the Constitution, Al-Rawi said the other four members of the tribunal are appointed by the President, acting on the advice of Cabinet. Noting several Opposition MPs are former cabinet ministers, Al-Rawi declared they all knew “there is no hoax to be carried out in the Cabinet having the say-so of the appointment of a tribunal of this nature.”

Al-Rawi said the Opposition also knew this was clearly spelt out by the Privy Council and the Court of Appeal. The latter said there should be “no odium” on the Cabinet having the ability to direct the President regarding appointment or revocation of members of such bodies, he argued. Al-Rawi described Moonilal’s claim as, “an attempt at gallery and filibuster.” While the Opposition has publicly said it does not “support the concept of taxation from property,” Al-Rawi reminded MPs, “That debate has come and gone.”