Moving Parts needs oil

Kandyse McClure, left, Valerie Tian and Yussuff Clarke in Moving Parts.

A review by BC PIRES

After the screening of his or her film, another filmmaker may tell the director, “You told your story.” It is the minimum level of compliment between professionals, the filmmaking version of a product “available in white only.”.

In that context, there is no doubt that, in her first feature-length film, Moving Parts, director Emilie Upczak has told her story.

However, from its opening frames, and throughout, Moving Parts raises bothersome questions: why is a boatload of illegal Chinese immigrants being smuggled into Trinidad in broad daylight? Why does the boat dock alongside a substantial concrete pier and not, say, a secluded beach or a mangrove swamp? By its end, and at most points in-between, though, the viewer’s main concern is, “Why should we care about these people?”

Amongst the most troubling ideas in the film is its basic premise. This is a Trinidadian film, set and shot largely in Port of Spain and at least partly financially supported by Film TT and the Ministry of National Security – but its lead female character is from Canada and the lead male an Australian Malay; and the story is almost entirely theirs.

It would be pedantic to the point of vindictiveness to point out that, say, Werner Herzog, a German, made a film about the Spanish New World, but it would only become petty because of the magnificence of the film Herzog created: Aguirre, the Wrath of God, may well be the best West Indian film ever shot anywhere, anytime.

Moving Parts is not Aguirre.

Its problems are not merely conceptual, although, for many, a TT film about Chinese concerns other than salt prunes could not really be a Trinidadian film. (At the very least, the lead male actor should be dressed in khaki shorts and a white merino.)

The problem with Moving Parts is not that it is bad, because it is, in fact, not bad; the problem is that it is not really good.

One of the best moments in the film comes in the male lead’s last scene, which ought to send a shiver down the spine of any viewer. As a sequence of frames, it is visually hugely powerful (though not equally original, as anyone who’s seen The Hours would recognise). The power of that moment is reduced greatly because the lead-up to it, and the follow-on thereafter, are indifferent.

Without a doubt, human trafficking is a deadly serious issue; but making it your theme does not necessarily make your film strong. In Moving Parts, scenes that might have provoked a gasp at the length of seconds go on for minutes and induce yawns instead.

It is a very difficult thing to make a film. It is a very easy thing to criticise it. Without a doubt, then, Emilie Upczak has told her story; nevertheless, the persistent question that the viewer cannot avoid is: why?

Moving Parts premieres in Trinidad tonight at the Central Bank auditorium at 6pm