Lash artists go to ‘war’

Armed with tools for the Lash Wars challenge.

AFTER six years of study and work abroad in medical aesthetics, eyelash extensions and cosmetology, Chantal Aliyah Juman moved back to TT, and opened Babe Cave Distributions three years ago to continue her work in the Caribbean.

The company, based at 46 Woodford Street in Newtown, distributes a line of eyelash extensions. Babe Cave mission is two-fold, to empower women as well as sell products according to Juman.

“Today BC (Babe Cave) is a venue where individual stylists can rent a safe space and nurture and grow their own business. We are creating opportunities for women and empowering them to be their own bosses. At the same time, encouraging them through education and entrepreneurship, so there are two things – Babe Cave Co-working Space and Babe Cave Distributions which sells the product.”

This weekend, the company will hold a “lash war” which is challenging stylists to bring out their best creations. Lash artists from the Caribbean are invited to participate/compete in Lash Artist Wars (L A Wars) on Sunday at the Art 6 Gallery, 121A Long Circular Road, St James, from 1 pm-6 pm.

Juman describes Lash Wars as a friendly competition for eyelash extension artists to help bring that community together.

“It is a Lash War with the stylists bringing what they do best along with their own tools,” Juman said.

Babe Cave sees its first upcoming L A Wars, which is being co-sponsored by True Events Ltd, as becoming an annual eyelash social competition.

Judges are Courtney Buhler, who is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning lash artist and PRO of Sugarlash; and Hilaree Brand. William Tommy, the lone TT judge, is president and educator of My Brand Lashes, one of the most sought after make-up artists in the industry, said a media release.

Lash artists will complete lash sets, with various aspects of their work being examined for the chance to move on to another round until the top two lash artists go head to the final “lashdown”. The winner will receive US$1,500, Babe Cave products, sponsored prizes and a medal.

All competing artists must sign an agreement. There are also fees for both spectators and competitors and giveaways from Borboleta Lash, Glamcor, and Lash Love Apparel.

Competitors can sign up for either The Classic Love category or Bump Up The Volume category or for both categories.

Competitors are not expected to complete a full set within their round, but will be allowed to work on one eye only in order to focus attention and increase time.

Spectators will be able to view from a reasonable distance and “since the organisers understand that hovering or being watched closely by crowds can be intimidating and distracting, there will be a partition.”

Throughout the afternoon, spectators can also visit several vendors.

Registration takes place at www:yourbabecave.com