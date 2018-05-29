Jamaican given second chance

A JAMAICAN national who on Monday confessed to living in the country illegally for the past seven years was taken before a San Fernando magistrate charged with possession of five grammes of marijuana.

Anthony Brown, 47, stood before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando First Court. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court last Saturday at about 9.20 pm, police were on mobile patrol along Pemberton Street, La Romaine when they spotted Brown.

Reports said on seeing police, Brown looked the other direction and quickly walked away.

Police stopped the accused man and searched him. The court heard five grammes of marijuana was found in his knapsack. Brown who was not represented by an attorney told the magistrate he left Jamaica in 2011 and came to Trinidad to live.

Brown said he was living in Trinidad illegally.

Brown said he worked as a mason in La Romaine.

He further told the magistrate he was a father of four. He said his sons were living in Jamaica.