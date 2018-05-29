Hit and Run win Southern Sports Sunday T20

Hit and Run Sports celebrate victory in the Southern Sports Sunday T20 competition.

HIT and Run Sports defeated Lothian Sports by 34 runs in the final of the General Earth Movers Limited-sponsored Southern Sports Sunday T20 League at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, recently The Santa Flora-based Hit and Run Sports won the toss and decided to bat first, posting a respectable 148 for four in their allotted 20 overs.

Rishi Boodhai topscored with 40 not out, Christopher Ramgarib had 34 and Nigel Beckles 23. Ronald Boodoo, with two wickets for 12, was the best bowler for the Princes Town-based Lothians Sports.

In reply, Lothians Sports stuttered in their chase and were 114/9 when overs ran out. Ranson Rampargash (30) and Justin Salick (18) were the best batsmen for Lothians. Christopher Ramgarib (3/17) and Sheldon Seepersad (2/20) did the damage with the ball for Hit and Run Sports. Christopher Ramgarib was adjudged man of the match.

The final of the Intermediate Division One will take place today and the Championship Division final will take place on Friday. The Intermediate Division final will take place on Saturday. All finals will begin at 6pm at Guaracara Park.