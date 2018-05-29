Gunmen pose as police, kill man

TWO gunmen pretending to be police shot and killed 28-year-old Son De Gale at his home at Lady Hailes Avenue in San Fernando early yesterday. The gunmen shot him 18 times before running off.

Police said De Gale and his girlfriend were asleep when at about 12.30 am, someone began banging on the door and shouting “Police, police!”

The girlfriend, 21, unlocked the door and two masked gunmen forced their way inside. They went into the bedroom where De Gale was seated and shot him, then ran off without hurting his girlfriend.

San Fernando CID and Homicide Bureau Region III police including ASP John and Insp Ramkhelawan visited the scene.

Police said De Gale was originally from Valencia but moved into the area about two years ago. They suspect he may have been hiding out in the south for crimes committed elsewhere. He had ten pending matters, among them robbery, shooting and firearms-related offences, at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.