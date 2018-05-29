Frankie Boodram drag track shortened No dip to worry about for racers

The late Darren Sirjoo

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

THE drag strip at the Frankie Boodram International Raceway in Wallerfield, which saw two major accidents over the weekend, will be shortened from a quarter mile to one-eighth of a mile but remains closed indefinitely.

This was a voluntary decision made by the TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA), following the death of 28 year old racer Darren Sirjoo. The Sangre Grande driver passed away on Sunday after crashing his Lexus Altezza into a steel platform on the popular race track on the final day of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship. Just one day before, driver Ryan Garcia was involved in a major accident at the same site but fortunately survived.

In an interview with Newsday yesterday, Jameer Ali, vice president of the TT Automobile Sports Association (TTASA), said the association was satisfied with the condition of the track but will still shorten it and consider other recommendations.

Ali, however, sought to refute suggestions that an undulating part of the track could have contributed to the two accidents.

“What you will see on social media is everyone talking about a dip in the track.

We will be changing it, so you don’t have that dip to worry about any more.”

He was adamant, however, that the dip played no role in the weekend crashes.

“But that wasn’t the cause of the accident. That dip is located way before where the accidents took place,” he said adding that both crashes happened “after the finish line, at a point when you should be slowing down to a halt.”

Ali said the police had completed interviews with the association and they complied with all requests for information for them to conduct their investigation.

“We spoke to the police yesterday (Monday) and we were asked to produce some documents which we are doing right now. We don’t have anything to hide. We just have to work together to make sure motor sport keeps going. Critics are good because it’s the only way we can solve problems.”

One local car racing driver told Newsday that TTASA needs to improve and enforce stringent regulations on maintenance of the track and race cars.