"Family quarrel" between Kamla, Sat

Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath

UWI political scientist Dr Bishnu Ragoonath today described the opposing views between Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Santan Dharma Maha Sabha general secretary Sat Maharaj for her support for OJT teacher Nafisah Nakhid as "a family squabble."

Ragoonath said it was difficult at this time to see whether or not this issue would have any political fallout for the United National Congress (UNC) which Persad-Bissessar leads. Maharaj has revoked an invitation for Persad-Bissessar to attend the Maha Sabha's Indian Arrival Day function at Parvati Girls Hindu College in Debe. Nakhid took up a new position at the Engineering unit of the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry at Kent House, Maraval on Monday.