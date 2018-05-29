Driver gets bail

LABOURER Kern Maharaj, who crashed a car he allegedly stole, was granted $80,000 bail today on a charge of larceny.

Maharaj, 32, reappeared before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine charged with a total of four offences which allegedly arose from the same incident.

The other charges are driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a driver’s permit and a certificate of insurance. He was not called upon to plead.

Last week Monday, Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch police went to an accident on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway and saw a Nissan Sylphy car in a ditch near Indian Trail flyover.

Maharaj of Rigsby Street, San Fernando was in the car.

Shortly before this, San Fernando police had received a report of a stolen car, whose owber said he left the car locked at about 5 pm on Monday at Lower Cipero Street, San Fernando. But when he returned three-and-a-half hours later, it was gone.

Antoine granted Maharaj $15,000 own bail to cover the three traffic offences. She transferred these three matters to the Couva Magistrate’s Court for him to appear on Friday.

He is to reappear in the San Fernando courthouse on June 13 for the larceny charge.

Attorney Cedric Neptune represented Maharaj and PC Ramdath Phillip prosecuted.