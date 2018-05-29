Drag racing stopped indefinitely After death of 28 year old driver…

Darren Sirjoo

ANDREW GIOANNETTI

THERE will be no drag racing at the Frankie Boodram International Raceway in Wallerfield, following Sunday’s fatal accident involving 28 year old Sangre Grande driver Darren Sirjoo.

“The drag-strip at the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway will remain closed until further notice,” said Fyzal Madan, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) in a press release yesterday.

It remains unclear whether mechanical fault, human error or a deteriorating trackcaused the deadly crash involving Sirjoo at the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship over the weekend. Sirjoo, a member of the TT Coast Guard, was taken to the Arima District Hospital in critical condition but passed away. According to reports, Sirjoo had just crossed the finish line when he lost control of his Lexus Altezza and slammed into a steel platform used for cameras at the Frankie Boodram International Raceway.

Sirjoo was not the only driver that crashed on the weekend. On Saturday, the experienced Ryan Garcia survived an accident after he also lost control of his box Lancer at the finish line.

Both Sirjoo and Garcia’s vehicles had the required roll-cage but according to witnesses, only the Lancer’s roll-cage held up to the impact.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Sirjoo’s grandfather, Deonarine Bharath, spoke glowingly of Sirjoo but said the family was still coming to terms with their loss.

“He was really nice, not rude to anyone… Everyone who spoke of him, spoke highly,” said Bharath, who took care of Sirjoo in his childhood. Bharath said his grandson loved the sport but was warned about its dangers.

“He bought it (Lexus) a few years ago and I urged him to sell it. The mother, the grandmother told him to sell it,” said Bharath, who acknowledged Sirjoo died doing what he enjoyed most.

Asked what could have contributed to the accident, Bharath said: “From what I was told, there was an issue with the car earlier in the day and they went to get the spare part. He was advised against racing but insisted on it,” Bharath said.

“I was also told that there is some sort of dip in the track which could have contributed to the accident,” he added.

A friend of Sirjoo, who asked not to be identified, said he believes the Lexus was too powerful for the track and he (Sirjoo) may have made major alterations since its last proper inspection. “Everytime he got on the track, it got faster. It was way too powerful,” he said.

He said event officials and the sanctioning body, TTASA, need to do consistent checks on the integrity of competing vehicles and race track.

In July, 2016, four spectators were injured during a circuit event when two vehicles spun out of control and one ramped the other and flew into the stands.

TTASA: We will investigate safety concerns

Contacted yesterday, TTASA vice president Jameer Ali said the vehicle was cleared to race following regular inspection.

Ali was assisting police yesterday with their investigations and said he would prefer not to speculate about the cause of the accident.

“He did pass inspection… They would have a tyre pressure (check) and other checks and if the vehicle was not in proper order, he would not have been able to race.”

Asked why Garcia survived but not Sirjoo, Ali said: “(The difference) between the accident on Saturday and the one yesterday (Sunday) is that the (Lancer) that crashed on Saturday was purpose-built for drag racing, unlike the Lexus.”

Ali did not give his opinion on the condition of the track, but said following all investigations by the relevant authorities, TTASA will compile the findings and consider recommendations to improve safety standards for competitors and spectators.

Madan also refuted rumours that Sirjoo’s car did not have a roll-cage and expressed condolences to Sirjoo’s family.

“At the moment, information regarding driver and machinery is being gathered to help us understand the cause…Contrary to claims on social media, the car was fully equipped with a roll-cage and other necessary safety gear. However, our full attention is focused right now on doing what any of us would want in a time like this: compassion and togetherness for his dear ones.”

Sirjoo served as Writer in the TT Coast Guard for four and a half years and his former employers paid tribute to him yesterday in a press release.

“On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard, the Commanding Officer of the TT Coast Guard, Captain Douglas Archer and by extension the officers, men and women of all Defence Force Formations, we would like to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Wtr Sirjoo during this difficult time.”

Public Relations Officer Sherron Manswell said the Coast Guard has offered to assist Sirjoo’s family in funeral and other expenses.