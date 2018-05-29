Dining with the Saints DROP ANY PHOTO AS nECESSARY

Parent AG Faris Al-Rawi served his Faris Baked Dis Pineapple Fish.

THE popular annual Dining with the Saints event hosted by the St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union, now in its 19th year, takes place on June 23 at the college in Port of Spain.

As in the past, patrons can select main items from approximately 100 chefs, comprising mainly past alumni, with support from some parents and well-wishers, who will prepare a wide range of cuisine.

Fish, shrimp, pork, beef, chicken, lamb, goat, and duck dishes will be offered. Side dishes will include potatoes, rice, pasta, vegetables, peas and salads prepared in a variety of ways.

Among the alumni chefs, well-known politicians, past and present, from both sides of the political divide, have always supported their alma mater by bringing a dish — and they usually seek bragging rights based on taste and the length of time taken to finish serving what they brought.

Expected to be among them are Colm Imbert, Terrence Deyalsingh, Stuart Young, David Lee, Gerry Hadeed, Mariano Browne and Larry Howai.

Dining with the Saints is one event where the politicos set aside whatever differences they may have, real or perceived, and enjoy friendly picong among themselves as they go about raising much-needed funds for the college.

One past student who will not be able to do his part this year is Maxie Cuffie, who is recuperating after recent surgery, but CIC parent Faris Al-Rawi will again join his colleagues.

Past students from other professions will also display their culinary skills.

They include attorneys George Busby of the DPP’s office and Gregory Delzin; from the business community, Ian Chinapoo, Richard Young, DOMA’s Gregory Aboud and the three Hadad brothers, Robert, John and Joe, famous for their delectable Arabic dishes.

The banking fraternity will be represented by Nigel Baptiste, Derwin Howell and Damian Cooper, and saintly dishes will come from Holy Ghost priests Frs Rex De Four and Ron Mendes.

Past students from other secondary schools, as usual, will lend support — from Holy Name and St Joseph’s Convents, Fatima and QRC.

Desserts have always been a major attraction and will include tiramisu, cupcakes, Black Forest cake, Haagen Dazs ice-cream, fresh fruit salad, and a variety of cheesecakes.

A complimentary premium bar, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, will be available.

Entertainment will be provided by Raymond Ramnarine of Dil-e-Nadan, Phase II in collaboration with Hadco led by Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, and a new aggregation known as Resonate, comprising ace pannists Dane Gulston and Johann Chuckaree, together with Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal. DJ Charlo will provide music. Secured parking will be available at Atlantic car park at the top of Pembroke Street and TSTT car park at the corner of New and St Vincent Streets, with a free shuttle service to and from the venue.

Tickets are available at the office of the Past Students’ Union at St Mary’s College.