Digicel pulls out; CWI CEO says new sponsor coming

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave

DIGICEL yesterday announced the immediate termination of its sponsorship agreement with Cricket West Indies (CWI) despite one year still to go on their contract. The news came as a shock throughout the Caribbean but CWI CEO Johnny Grave is not worried. Grave yesterday profusely thanked Digicel for its 13-year sponsorship and revealed one of the team’s new sponsors will be unveiled during the Hurricane Relief Charity T20 match in England tomorrow.

Digicel Group CFO Raymond Leclercq yesterday said it was a pleasure working with Cricket West Indies for over a decade.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Cricket West Indies for 13 years of amazing partnership and for the opportunity and privilege of helping to bring the fun, thrill and excitement of the game of cricket to a wider audience and in new and engaging ways. We wish Cricket West Indies all the best for the future and will be cheering the teams on from the stands as passionate fans of the game of cricket in the Caribbean,” Leclercq said.

In an interview with Newsday yesterday, Grave said the end of the partnership was cordial. “We are very grateful for the support that Digicel gave us over many, many years, but unfortunately lots of good things come to an end. This comes to an end a year earlier than we thought, but it is very amicable and we understand their reasons, and as I said, it is a mutual early termination of their agreement,” Grave said.

Grave said CWI has not been caught unaware and will be unveiling new partnerships very soon. He assured the ending of Digicel’s sponsorship would not affect CWI in the short term.

“We are hoping to announce a partner tomorrow (today) that will immediately replace Digicel, and (the sponsor) will be on the shirts tomorrow (today) for training and the game on Thursday at Lord’s. We are hopeful to announce a replacement sponsor from a long-term perspective in the next few days.”

Grave encouraged potential sponsors to come on board because it will mutually beneficial. “They (sponsors) get the exposure and benefits from being associated with West Indies cricket and the cricket that we play all throughout the world...What we are really looking for long term is strategic partnerships, partners that come on board and understand where we are trying to take West Indies cricket, where we need to get West Indies cricket from an organisational point of view to compete against the biggest nations in the world.”

Azim Bassarath, president of the TT Cricket Board also thanked Digicel for their long term sponsorship. “They would have assisted West Indies tremendously in terms of assisting them financially. Without finance, no organisation can really function as they should. I want to thank Digicel for the contribution that they have made to West Indies cricket over the years,” Bassarath said.