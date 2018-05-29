Claxton Bay man fined $11,000 for gun and ammo

A Claxton Bay man charged with illegally having a gun and ammunition, was yesterday ordered by a San Fernando magistrate to immediately pay $11,000 in fines.

Nicholas Scott, 26, was taken before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a gun and three rounds of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to the charges laid by PC Abraham.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court, on Saturday at about 12.10 am – police were on mobile patrol in San Fernando when they responded to a report of an accident on Moody Street, San Fernando.

Police saw a white Mazda car which was damaged to the front.

Scott was the driver.

Police searched him and found the gun and ammunition in his pants pocket.

Scott told the police he had found the items.

He was arrested and taken to the Marabella Police Station where he was charged.

Attorney Chantal Paul, who represented Scott, said her client had no previous convictions or pending matters and he was remorseful.

In passing sentence, Antoine said she must consider the prevalence of the use of illegal guns.

On the gun possession charge, Scott was fined $10,000 or, in default of payment, serve three years in prison.

For the ammunition, he was fined $1,000 or three months in prison.