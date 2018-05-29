CJ gets leave

Chief Justice Ivor Archie

A “reasonable” stay of six weeks has been granted to Chief Justice Ivor Archie to make arrangements to challenge at the Privy Council the appellate court’s ruling that the Law Association’s investigation of his conduct was legal.

The six-week stay only prevents the association from holding a special general meeting to discuss a report on the investigations of a sub-committee and the advice given by its external counsel.

It does not prevent the association’s council from having its legal advisers, Dr Francis Alexis, QC, of Grenada, and Eamon Courtenay, QC, of Belize, continue with their deliberations.

Archie was granted conditional leave yesterday to petition the Privy Council by Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar, Nolan Bereaux and Peter Rajkumar. In an oral decision, Jamadar said the court had to balance the public interest element of the matter.

In their ruling, the three most senior Appeal Court judges – acting CJ Allan Mendonca, Jamadar and Bereaux – overturned the ruling of Justice Nadia Kangaloo, who held the association did not have the legal authority to investigate Archie on allegations of corruption.

In separate, but unanimous decisions, they held that the Legal Profession Act did not confine the association’s ability to carry out its fact-finding exercise.

In March, the association did its own investigations into allegations in media reports that accused the CJ of trying to persuade judges to change their state-provided security in favour of a private company where his friend Dillian Johnson worked.

Appearing for the association were Christopher Hamel-Smith, SC, Jason Mootoo, Rishi Dass and Robin Otway. John Jeremie, SC, Ian Benjamin, Kerwyn Garcia and Keith Scotland represented Archie.