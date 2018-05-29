Centenarian gives praise

Woodbrook centenarian Ida Berry, seated, is surrounded by Minister Crichlow-Cockburn, centre, and relatives.

“I give all praise and thanks to the Lord for He knows all things,” said centenarian Ida Berry at her Woodbrook home recently.

Berry was interacting with Minister of Social Development and Family Services Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn who visited her home on May 24 to mark the milestone birthday.

Originally from Castara, Tobago, Berry was born on May 2, 1918. She moved to Trinidad at a very young age and still visits Tobago occasionally. She has four children and according to her “a lot” of grandchildren, said a media release.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Berry replied jokingly, “I myself don’t even know. I am just good with everybody. Once people pass here and they ask and I have my collection to give for Sunday, I used to go and take it out and give them and everybody will know once they pass here, they will get something because I used to bake, make nuts and all sorts of things.”

A still very lucid Berry said she is “most thankful for having all her faculties because she has seen many her age not being able to do so.” In her conversation with Crichlow-Cockburn, she recounted fond memories of using the SS Belize Boat from Trinidad to Tobago, to attending meetings by Penny Bank (now First Citizens), and taking her children to band concerts in Woodford Square.

Crichlow-Cockburn in presenting an award and a bouquet to Berry said the presentation is one of the ministry’s ongoing activities for older people, noting that they would have contributed significantly to the development of the country.