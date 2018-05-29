Calls for posthumous award for Rev Morton As Presbyterian Church marks 150th anniversary

Rev John Morton

It has been 150 years since Presbyterianism came to TT. The religion has assisted in the religious, educational and communal development of TT. A call has been made by some of its current leaders to have its central figures Rev John Morton and other Canadian Presbyterian missionaries be given a national award.

The call was made at a service commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Presbyterian Church in TT. Indian Arrival Day was also observed.

The service was held at the St Joseph Presbyterian Church, Eastern Main Road, St Joseph.

Terrence Warde, the chairman of the St Joseph Presbyterian Church, said, “We have made an application for consideration for a national award for Reverend Morton and the Canadian mission in this year’s Republic Day celebration.

“To truly recognise the contribution they have made to this country’s development in the spheres of religion, education and community development. We do look forward to a positive review.”

Morton and other Canadian missionaries worked among East Indian Indentured workers who came to TT to work on the sugar estates, teaching them.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who, was the church’s guest of honor at the service, supported the church’s call for a national award for Morton and the Canadian mission.

She said, “Our history books tell us that the Presbyterians in the maritime provinces of Canada decided to work in Trinidad in 1868 among East Indian immigrants. This was inspired by the late Rev Morton...”

Morton began his mission in Iere Village, on the outskirts of Princes Town.

She added, “I understand your church has nominated Rev Morton and the Canadian Mission for a national award for contributions to Trinidad and Tobago’s development in the spheres of education, religion and community development. This is a much deserved nomination.

“Rev Morton and the missionaries well understood that progress is only advanced through education and I am very happy you have made that nomination many, many years later.”