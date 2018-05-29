Body dumped in "The Congo"

THE body of an unidentified man was found in Arima on Monday night with a wound to his head. Police are working on the theory that the man was executed and his body dumped in an area known as the Congo.

At about 10 pm on Monday passers-by found the body at the side of the road, and called police. Northern Division police responded and the scene was inspected for evidence of a crime.

While police were inspecting the scene, witnesses told them they did not know the man from the area, which led police to believe that he may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped.

Initial investigations suggested that he bore what seemed to be a gunshot wound to his head.

The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, where an autopsy is expected to be done, pending identification. The murder toll for the year now stands at 234.