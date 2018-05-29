Art Society reflects 75 years

Awardees: Keith Aqui, Shalini Seereeram, Peter Sheppard - ASTT president and curator of the exhibition, Rachel Lee Young.

AT the opening of the 75th Anniversary Members Exhibition president of the Art Society (ASTT), Peter Sheppard said the exhibition, Celebrating Our National Pastimes, Heroes, Holidays and Heritage, was chosen because the Art Society believed it was an opportunity to reflect on the evolution of art and the ASTT over the past 75 years.

Sheppard said in 1929 a small group of art enthusiasts met occasionally at each other’s homes to paint and discuss art. Among them were Hugh Stollmeyer, Archie Pashley and Amy Leong Pang.

With no dedicated facility for publicly showcasing the works of the group, they eventually formed a more structured body to set up one and also to encourage others to paint and exhibit.

As a result, on September 13, 1943, the Trinidad Art Society (TAS) was formed, comprising an expanded group of 13 members.

At the opening of the exhibition at the ASTT headquarters in Federation Park on May 21, Sheppard said, “The society’s first meeting was held at the Royal Victoria Institute, which became its home for years. The first president was Ms OT Faulkner and the secretary was Ms Sybil Atteck.

“This expanded group immediately set out to encourage art enthusiasts to come on board and also organised its first public exhibition in November of that year, which subsequently became the flagship annual exhibition.”

That exhibition showcased 88 works that were very well received and which created great expectations for future showings. Sheppard said artists such as MP Alladin, Boscoe Holder and Carlisle Chang quickly came on board and a distinguished listing emerged through the years.

“We are therefore extremely pleased to be celebrating 75 years of existence and in a way, this also must be a great honour to those who struggled through the decades in their commitment to the visual arts. I say struggle because our history will show that very often it has not been an easy undertaking, as is the case at the moment.”

Sheppard said it is no secret that the ASTT is in dire straits, partly owing to lack of human and capital resources. A more disturbing phenomenon has been self-inflicted setbacks, he said.

“We therefore have a Herculean task to rebuild the image of this noble institution and to take it to even greater heights. With the downturn in the economy, we can no longer depend on donations and must also find innovative ways to fund our activities.

“There are those of us who worked tirelessly to keep the ship afloat. Hence the reason that this May exhibition must be commended for the efforts that went into its preparation and by the overwhelming response from our members.”

He then briefly shared with guests some of the society’s plans.

One is to establish a consignment gallery that will make optimal use of the gallery and generate additional income for the organisation as well as an increased opportunity for members to showcase and sell their works.

A related consideration is letting “walls” for collective showing by individual and associated art bodies.

The live-drawing sessions which caters to upcoming artists continue to grow and the next one is scheduled for June 9.

Sheppard added, “We are also considering including an additional exhibition in the calendar so that more emerging artists can participate. This may also include strategic alliances with UWI and other educational institutions.

“We have planned the hallmark November Exhibition, which will seek to honour the icons who contributed from inception and through the years.”

The 101 Art Gallery has sponsored the following awards:

Painting/Drawing

1 st Place – Shalini Seereeram

2nd Place – Deborah Clement

3rd – Harold Bryden

Photography

1st – Keith Aqui

2nd – Anna Charles Smith

3rd – Christine Norton

Sculpture/ceramic other 3D Works

1st – Rachel Lee Young

2nd – Shalini Seereeram

3rd – Carol Rafeek

Best New/Emerging Artist – Estevan Dubrisingh

Lifetime Honouree – Harold Bryden