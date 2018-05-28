Woman charged for grandmother's murder

23-year-old Elma David was arrested and charged with the murder of her grandmother, Edna David, at the family's Red Hioll, D'Abadie home last week.

Exactly one week after the homicide investigators ordered an autopsy be conducted in the body of 88-year-old Edna Davis, investigators have arrested and charged her only granddaughter for her murder.

According to a release issued by the police service this afternoon, 23-year-old Elma David has been charged with murder.

She appeared before Senior Magistrate Gillian Scotland in the Arima Magistate's First Court to answer the charge.

David was remanded into custody and is expected to reappear in court on June 11.

Newsday spoke to Davis' father Eric Davis who expressed deep pain and confusion over his daughter's arrest. He said he felt deeply sickened by the news and said his family, already devastated after the death of their matriarch was now beyond consolation after his daughter was arrested.