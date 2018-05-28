Stewart earns second gold at Hampton Games

Joseph, centre, wins his heat yesterday, in the Boys U15 200m, with a time of 24.05 seconds, during action at the 30th annual Hampton Games, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain.

AKEEM STEWART earned a second gold medal, in the men’s discus, as the 30th annual Hampton International Games ended at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

The 25-year-old Paralympic and Para-World champ, who was victorious in the men’s shot put on Saturday, triumphed in the discus with a best throw of 54.20 metres.

The Falcons club representative got the better of Micah McNish of Striders, who had a best effort of 47 metres, and Kesean Phillips of Kaizen Panthers, who threw 46.55 metres.

Deon Lendore of Abilene Wildcats claimed gold in the men’s 200 metres in 21.13 seconds, with Theon Lewis of PAP (21.47 seconds) and Nicholas Douglas of Kaizen Panthers (21.49) taking silver and bronze respectively.

And, in the women’s 200m final, Kamaria Durant completed the sprint double with victory in 23.29 seconds.

As was the case on Saturday, in the women’s 100m, Durant finished ahead of her Simplex clubmate Shikyla Walcott (24.14) and Shun-Shauna Mason of Abilene Wildcats (24.29).

Other Results –

Men’s 110m hurdles: 1.Tauren George (Point Fortin Neon Jets) 15.13; 2.Tyrese Rawlins (Neon Wolves) 15.26.

Women’s 100m hurdles: 1.Cheziah Phillip (Toco Titans) 14.99; 2.Antonia Sealy (unattached) 18.05.

Men’s high jump: 1.Kristian La Touche (Memphis Pioneers) 1.89m; 2.Aaron Caesar (unattached) 1.76m; 3.Joel Andrews (DPAC) 1.76m.

Women’s long jump: 1.Jamelia Potts (Kaizen Panthers) 5.43m; 2.Caitlan Ragoonanan (Memphis Pioneers) 5.18m; 3.Jayda Williams (Simplex) 5.16m.

Men’s 800m: 1.Ashton Gill (Cougars) 1:54.45; 2.Daniel Gibbs (Mustangs) 1:54.87; 3.David Herbert (TT Defence Force) 1:55.10.

Women’s 800m: 1.Zinara Lesley (MAP) 2:28.38; 2.April Francis (Abilene) 2:33.33; 3.Michaelene Williams (UTT Fast Track) 2:34.91.

Men’s javelin: 1.Gabriel Trotman (T&F Academy, Barbados) 57.50m; 2.Selvon Rochford (Five Rivers Secondary) 56.95m; 3.Johnathon Hazelwood (Zenith) 54.25m.

Women’s shot put: 1.Ianna Roach (Memphis Pioneers) 14.70m; 2.Gwendolyn Smith (Palo Seco) 10.98m; 3.Joy Squires (R/Stars, Barbados) 10.54m.

Women’s 3000m: 1.Samantha Shukla (Richard Jones RA) 10:50.65; 2.Janeil Bailey (Richard Jones RA) 12:39.76; 3.Donicia Antoine (UTT Fast Track) 13:09.20.