SRP held with cocaine at London airport suspended

SEIZED: Packets of cocaine, with a combined value of $34.4 million placed on the ground at Piarco Airport on Sunday.

PC Ishwar Ramlal, 34, who was held at Gatwick Airport, London, after one kilogram of cocaine was found in his luggage, was charged with trafficking by London police and has been remanded in custody to reappear before a magistrate on June 1.

On May 16 Ramlal, the father of one, appeared in court and asked the magistrate for some time to seek legal counsel.

Yesterday, senior police confirmed to Newsday that Ramlal had been suspended from the TT police pending the outcome of the London case.

On May 14, UK police searched Ramlal's luggage and allegedly found a kilogram of cocaine hidden. He was taken into custody and charged.

Investigators in London have been working with local Interpol officers to find out if Ramlal was involved in trafficking cocaine. Immigration records were sought to find out how many times he had travelled to the UK and this information was made available to London police.

Ramlal, who previously worked at the Foot Patrol Unit based at the Chaguanas station, did not have permission to travel to London.

Relatives insisted yesterday that Ramlal was set-up by someone who asked him to drop off a package to a relative in London.

Ramlal was able to speak with his mother, who lives in Felicity. He insisted he was innocent and asked his family to help him get legal representation.