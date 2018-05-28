Round-the-clock raids in the west Gangsters Flee

Ag. Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Police say a directive from acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams has resulted in criminal elements fleeing from their hiding places.

Last Wednesday, the acting commissioner summoned an emergency meeting of senior officers to deal with 33 murders in the Western Division for the year to date. Officers from all sections and departments were given notice that they were must help their colleagues in the Western Division to deal with the upsurge in gang-related killings and shootings.

This resulted in round-the-clock exercises since last Wednesday.

Yesterday senior officers said there had been over 25 arrests as a result,but the main gang leaders who are believed to be responsible for the spate of killings cannot be found. Police said searches at several homes for those gang leaders have turned up empty-handed. They are now working on information that the suspects may have fled to East, Central and South Trinidad.

However assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of crime Irwin Hackshaw, who has been leading the efforts to flush out gangsters, said police will remain on the ground and seek out the suspects. He said the West will become a law-abiding place once again and police will be relentless in their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said the all-out effort in the West was reaping the desired result, but the police will not rest until normality is returned.

Hackshaw said police were giving their all in the bid to restore calm to several crime-stricken areas such as Cocorite, Petit Valley, Carenage and other hotspots.