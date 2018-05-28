RBC ATMs down; back up by tonight

RBC Park Street Port of Spain branch .PHOTO: SUREASH CHOLAI

THE software that manages RBC's banking system, including automated teller machines and point of sale (in bank) transactions, is down. "The software decided to go a bit wonky today," RBC Trinidad and Tobago's managing director Darryl White told Newsday. The problem, which began last night, should be fixed before the end of the day, he added. White did apologise for the inconvenience to customers, especially since it's the busy month-end period when salaries and bills are usually paid. Customers at RBC's Independence Square, Port of Spain branch had very little patience with the situation, as they endured the long lines and almost no information from staff.

"It's just really frustrating that I can't get access to my own money and what is more frustrating is that the bank isn't communicating with its customers, so I came this morning to get money for gas and for food and nothing is working but I'm also being ignored. I asked to speak to a superviser and they told me no. Is RBC really satisfied with their deplorable customer service," said one irate customer, who declined to be named, said, adding that she used her ATM card five times at different machines without success.