Pres, St Mary’s advance to Under-16 cricket final

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas and St Mary’s College advanced to the PowerGen Secondary Schools Under-16 40-over final after recording comfortable semifinal victories, recently.

Presentation booked a place in the final with a four-wicket win over Shiva Boys. Shiva Boys were restricted to 142 for six in 40 overs with Gregory Nandlal top scoring with 45 and Lemuel Matthews making 17. Amrit Dass and Aiden Ragoonath were the top bowlers for Presentation, snatching three for 31 and 2/15 respectively.

In reply, Aaron Bankay scored 70 to guide Presentation to 144/6 to seal the win. Ragoonath chipped in with 16 and Nicholas Ali took 4/24 for Shiva Boys.

In the other semifinal, St Mary’s got past Hillview College by five wickets. Hillview were dismissed for 149 batting first with Shazad Mohammed scoring 45. Matthew Gittens (3/25), Leon Basanoo (2/19) and Gabrion Romero (2/23) were the best bowlers for St Mary’s.

Basanoo was in brilliant form with the bat hitting 82 not out to lead St Mary’s to 150/5. The final will be held at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Tuesday, from 2.30 pm.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Shiva Boys 142/6 (Gregory Nandlal 45, Lemuel Matthews 17; Amrit Dass 3/31, Aiden Ragoonath 2/15) vs Presentation College, Chaguanas 144/6 (Aaron Bankay 70, A Ragoonath 16; Nicholas Ali 4/24) Presentation won by four wickets

Hillview 149 (Shazad Mohammed 45; Matthew Gittens 3/25, Leon Basanoo 2/19, Gabrion Romero 2/23) vs St Mary’s College 150/5 (L Basanoo 82 not out) St Mary’s won by five wickets