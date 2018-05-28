Breaking
Charles: Why Anita family had to wait five months? Sinanan: Galleons Passage to arrive in Cuba tonight AG: Gov't working hard to get TT off EU blacklist Fathers of murdered teen and hitman reconcile Converse reverse: popular brand to close TT stores
Monday 28 May 2018
New laws on home invasion

FRESH legislation to penalise home invasions will soon be debated in Parliament vowed Acting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in the Lower House last Friday, replying to Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie’s adjournment motion lamenting a bandit attack on his Freeport constituent Pundit Gajendra Kumar, recently robbed of $160,000 in cash and jewellery.

Hinds said the Government is doing its duty to liaise with the TT Police Service to fight crime.

However he said the Judiciary must also do its duty against crime, as he lamented a recent paltry fine imposed on a drug-trafficking as being very demoralising to police officers after all their hard work in the case.

