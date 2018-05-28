New laws on home invasion

FRESH legislation to penalise home invasions will soon be debated in Parliament vowed Acting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in the Lower House last Friday, replying to Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie’s adjournment motion lamenting a bandit attack on his Freeport constituent Pundit Gajendra Kumar, recently robbed of $160,000 in cash and jewellery.

Hinds said the Government is doing its duty to liaise with the TT Police Service to fight crime.

However he said the Judiciary must also do its duty against crime, as he lamented a recent paltry fine imposed on a drug-trafficking as being very demoralising to police officers after all their hard work in the case.