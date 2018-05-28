More problems for Kamla, UNC

Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj. FILE PHOTO

UNITED National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has found herself "under the gun" with Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha general secretary Sat Maharaj for her support for OJT teacher Nafisah Nakhid. While Persad-Bissessar is right in the stance she took, says political scientist Dr Winford James, this could cost her and the UNC critical votes.

The extent of Maharaj's influence within the Hindu community and whether it is possible the Opposition Leader can make peace with Maharaj, remains to be seen,James said yesterday.

Last Friday, Maharaj criticised Persad-Bissessar for defending Nakhid, who was told she could not wear her hijab at Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College, where she was assigned to teach science. Maharaj said Persad-Bissessar was no longer welcome at an Indian Arrival Day event the Maha Sabha is holding tomorrow.

He also said she was no longer guaranteed the Hindu vote.

James said this situation is not one that Persad-Bissessar and the UNC needed at this time, as there is no doubt that Hindus have been "one of the bases of support" for the UNC, and with some members of the Hindu community potentially heeding Maharaj's call, the party did not need another negative like this within its traditional support base.

James said it is instructive that Maharaj called on Hindus to vote their conscience and did not instruct them to vote for any specific political party.

But while Maharaj has "some clout" within the community, James opined that clout may not be as strong as Maharaj thinks. With two years to go before a general election, James said, anything could happen.

He observed the party's base could also be under threat by a new political party led by Mickela Panday, daughter of UNC founder Basdeo Panday. Mickela announced the formation of that party on May 20.

James believed that history and the moment are on Persad-Bissessar's side, regarding her decision to support Nakhid.

However, notwithstanding this, Persad-Bissessar must determine whether this was a political risk she was willing to take, James said, and she should remember that other views count inside the UNC. He suggested Persad-Bissessar should seek advice from the party about how to handle this situation.

With Persad-Bissessar and Maharaj unlikely to change their minds, James did not know whether it would have any impact if Persad-Bissessar apologised to Maharaj, adding that history has shown Maharaj to be quite stubborn on certain issues. James also recalled the anger towards Persad-Bissessar on this issue that Maharaj displayed in a video posted on social media last week.

Before yesterday's sitting of the House of Representatives, government and Opposition MPs commented on those of them who opted to wear East Indian attire. In cross-talk with Persad-Bissessar, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh asked her, "Is that Siparia?" Persad-Bissessar smiled back at Deyalsingh when he claimed he got permission from Maharaj to wear his suit.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said he wanted to be invited to the People's National Movement's Indian Arrival Day function.