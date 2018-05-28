Moonilal says agenda behind hijab brouhaha

MP for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

JUST why would a hijab-wearing Muslim woman sent to a Hindu school as a tutor? It smacks of those bent on creating mischief, especially during the celebrations of Indian Arrival Day when members of the East Indian community are reflective and nostalgic about their forefathers’ journey from India.

This was the view of Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who believes that “ever so often”, conspirators in society come out to play. And no better time they need, Moonilal said while speaking at a launch of a children’s cricketing academy at Mohess Road Recreation ground, than on the occasion when the East Indian community is engaged in honouring their forefathers.

He described United National Congress political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s comment regarding OJT Nafisah Nakhid being barred from the Lakshmi Girls Hindu College last Monday, as conciliatory. Moonilal said his political leader’s statement advocated a compromise, but there were those who were ‘quick on the draw’ to advocate legal action.

“I’ve read and re-read her statement. She asked for a compromise and that the matter be reviewed. But now it rests squarely on the court to make a pronouncement on the matter.” Saying that it was regrettable and unfortunate that such a stand-off should have taken place because of a woman wearing a hijab, Moonilal questioned the wisdom behind assigning Nakhid, 23, to the Hindu school when it was obvious that the hijab would have created a stir.

He expressed concern that with the scores of qualified people just as Nakhid, but who are followers of the Hindu faith and whose applications are pending at OJT, whether the decision to not chose them was calculated to cause mischief.

“I think there are people bent on creating mischief in this society and what an opportune time. The issue, however, must not distract us from the 200 plus murders in the country. The fear of people to even stand in the yard of their homes or even drive home after sunset.

“Beware of the detractors in this society, for if a mango falls on your roof, you want to hit the roof in fear. This issue of the hijab is meant to create confusion and division and put a blanket over the the murders that are gripping the country each day. Who is behind fuelling this kind of fire at this time? They have their agenda,” Moonilal said.