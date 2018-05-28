Missing Penal man found stabbed to death

MURDERED: Construction worker Mukesh Mohammed who was stabbed to death.

THREE days after he went missing, the body of 30-year-old construction worker Mukesh Mohammed was found in a drain along the Quinam Road, Siparia on Saturday afternoon. Police said Mohammed was stabbed in his neck, chest, back and abdomen.

According to a police report, last Thursday at 7 am, Mohammed left his Mulchan Road, Penal home with a friend. It was the last time he was seen alive. On Saturday, relatives filed a missing person report at Penal police station. Following investigations by a team of police led by Sgt Jaggernauth, Mukesh’s body was found at about 2 pm.

The victim’s father Shaffiq Mohammed, 62, said he was still struggling to come to terms with the murder of his son. “I never expected this at all. It hurts to know as a father you see your son leave home then you get a phone calls days later that he is dead. It hurts also to know he did not die a natural death, but was murdered.

Mohammed said that his son’s friend later said that he dropped off Mukesh at Clarke Road Junction in Penal during the evening time last Thursday. “My boy had such a bright future ahead of him. He always spoke about wanting to get married one day and start a family,” Mohammed said.

The grieving father called for justice, asking police to do all they could to arrest his son’s killer/s. An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.