Mickela congratulaes Mia

FORMER Oropouche West MP Mickela Panday has joined those congratulating newly-elected Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her resounding victory in last Thursday's general election in Barbados. Mottley's Barbados Labour Party (BLP) made a 30-0 sweep of the polls to win all the seats in the House of Assembly.

In her Twitter feed, Panday declared, "Congratulations to Mia Mottley and her team on their victory. Sending best wishes to you and the great people of Barbados."

Her father, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, said Mottley's victory showed the need for change across the Caricom region.

Mickela Panday announced the formation of a new political party at Gaston Court, Chaguanas on May 20. She said members would be visiting different parts of the country soon to tell citizens more about this party.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar were among those who congratulated Mottley last week. Mottley, 52, is Barbados' first woman prime minister.