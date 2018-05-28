Mariah, 11, wins gold in archery

Mariah Khan (centre) captures gold in archery.

MARIAH KHAN, 11, of Princes Town, represented TT in the Caribbean Development archery championships in the Dominican Republic in April and captured two gold medals.

Khan is a standard four pupil of Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary school, San Fernando, and is an avid archer with Southern Bowtech Archery Club. Since she started archery in August last year, Khan’s accomplishments in competitive archery include capturing a gold medal at the Southern Bowtech Archery Tournament, and gold in the National Indoor 2018 tournament, both in the ranking and the elimination rounds.

Her performance in the indoor tournament set a new national record in her age category.

Khan was selected to represent TT in the Caribbean Development championships which was held in the Dominican Republic during the Easter vacation. She captured a gold medal in the elimination round and gold in her team’s shoot-out competitions. She emerged with a silver medal in the ranking category. In the national ranking tournament on May 6, Khan came first in her age category with an outstanding 579 points, breaking the national record of 440.

The young archer is bent on beating her own shoot-out score of 637/720, at the upcoming National Outdoor Tournament, which will be held in August. She offered advice to other young boys and girls like herself who want to excell in sports, “Believe in yourself, stay focused and always be positive. Keep your eyes on the target.”