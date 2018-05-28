Man with over 40 warrants held

A 26-year-old man is now in police custody after he was arrested at his Enterprise, Chaguanas home last night.

The man, who has over 40 arrest warrants for offences ranging from possession of guns and ammunition to aggravated assault, was held in connection with the murder of Freeport labourer Devon James last week and is being questioned by officers of the Central Division.

He is expected to undergo an identification parade later today and charged.

Investigators described the man as a "main shooter" in several murder cases.