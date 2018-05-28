Local Govt closer to increasing municipal police

THE Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government is increasing the complement of municipal police officers in the 14 municipal and borough corporations.

In a media release, Minister Kazim Hosein said approximately 350 people out of 488 candidates who were interviewed in 2017 are expected to advance to the next stage, which includes screening, medical and psychological testing.

The ministry’s human resources unit is expected to prepare temporary letters of appointment after which the four (4) month training will start with 150 candidates per batch. Background checks will also be by the Municipal Police Service.

The Statutory Authority Service Commission which is responsible for the recruitment for the Port of Spain and San Fernando city corporations as well as the Arima and Point Fortin borough corporation is interviewing over 700

“The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government will continue to work assiduously towards increasing the current complement of officers by 1,107, in order to ensure greater comfort and security to all citizens across our beloved country,” Hosein, said.

Hosein said.“Every citizen living in a city, region or borough must know their municipal police and officers patrolling their communities so that they can reach out to them when the need arises,” he said.