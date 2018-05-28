Judge appears in court on DUI

High Court Judge Kevin Ramcharan outside the Port of Spain magistrate court. Photo: Sureash Cholai

Justice Kevin Ramcharan appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Sixth Court charged with driving under the influence.

He did not enter a plea since the prosecution sought to amend the charge against him.

His attorney Keith Scotland asked that the matter be adjourned to give the legal team an opportunity to consider the amendment. The judge will return to court on July 3. The charge was not read out in court.

Officers of the St Clair Police Station arrested and charged to High Court Judge Kevin Ramcharan at around 11 pm on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after his red Land Rover SUV crashed into another vehicle at Saddle Road, Maraval.

The judge was administered a breathalyser test and found to be over the legal limit, police said.

He had been granted bail in the sum of $15,000 at the St Clair Police Station. His bail will continue.