Hinds: Forcible entry legislation to deal with illegal occupants

Ag Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds in the lower house PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Acting Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds this morning clarified comments he made last week that legislation aimed at dealing with home invasions were in the works.

Opposition MP Bhoe Tewarie questioned the remarks, asking if such legislation was not already in place.

Speaking with Newsday today, Hinds who also serves as junior Minister in the Office of the Attorney General said the offences would deal specifically with forced entry and unlawful detainer.

He added that "home invasion", was a broad term used to describe instances where persons were robbed or assaulted in their homes and said the proposed legislation would deal specifically in instances where people were forced to abandon their lawful residence which would then be taken over by illegal occupants.

Referring to reports of senior citizens being forced to abandon their homes and properties after being intimidated or attacked, Hinds said these incidents had engaged the attention of the government and said legislation was being drafted to bring an end to such offences.