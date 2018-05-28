Dutch company inspects Galleons Passage today

THE Galleons Passage arrived in Cuba at 8.44 am on Saturday and was moored in an inlet yesterday on the bay of Santiago de Cuba. Marine tracking showed that it was not yet close to the Dutch shipping company __Damex Shipbuilding & Engineering Cuba which will outfit the boat with utility, passenger and safety facilities.

The boat’s arrival after its seven-day transit through the Panama canal, signals that it is nearing its final destination in Port of Spain since it left China earlier this year.

But given the extent of the work to be done on the vessel, which government purchased to service the domestic seabridge, the Galleons Passage will not be due in our shores until the end of June or beginning of July.

The National Infrastructural Development Company (Nidco) confirmed the boat’s arrival in Santiago de Cuba in a media release on Thursday, in which it also advised that the boat will undergo retrofitting works to enhance utility, passenger comfort and safety on board.

The duration of these works is to be confirmed at a later date. Today, officials from Damex will inspect the boat and assess the work that needs to be done.