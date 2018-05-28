Deosaran optimistic: Anti-gang law will bring results

Prof Ramesh Deosaran

CRIMINOLOGIST Prof Ramesh Deosaran yesterday expressed his support for the anti-gang legislation and said if utilised correctly, it could be a valuable tool for disrupting criminal networks.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Deosaran said the legislation provided the tools necessary for law enforcement to thoroughly investigate gang activity and interdict the trafficking of illegal drugs and other criminal enterprises.

However, he said such powers ought to be closely monitored and urged office-holders and senior law-enforcement officials to take the necessary steps to guard against abuse.

Referring to the enter-and-search provisions in the legislation, Deosaran warned that if left unchecked, this could open the door to misconduct and corruption.

"Given the breadth of the legislation, it could be very effective in gathering intelligence if utilised correctly and responsibly by the investigators and can go a long way towards interdicting criminal activities.

"However, the necessary checks and balances must be conducted to ensure that these provisions are not abused, and we must do all that is necessary to guard against any sort of misuse."

Deosaran added that while the legislation can help law enforcement in the fight against crime, key obstacles in the courts may impede progress. Remarking on the slow pace of criminal matters in the High Court, he said there were a number of factors which may hamper the law's effectiveness.

He also urged office-holders to fully utilise other laws, specifically those aimed at terrorism and white-collar crime, to further combat crime.