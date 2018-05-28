Da Silva, Joseph blastcenturies in CSL 2018

Mbeki Joseph

SHERDON PIERRE

JOSHUA Da Silva and Mbeki Joseph cracked centuries when action continued in the Executive Upholstery Central Super League T20 at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville last week.

Dream Team`s Da Silva celebrated being drafted by the TT Red Force this week by scoring a brilliant unbeaten 118 runs against LLB Combine All Stars defeating them by 10 wickets. The opening batsman scored 11 fours and 8 sixes in his splendid innings to reach the target 154/0 in 13.4 overs. Keagan Simmons who was a bystander on the other end contributed with 27 runs.

All Stars batting first scored 150/6 from their 20 overs with TT Red Force players Yannic Cariah and Amir Jangoo doing the bulk of the scoring. Cariah top scored with 78 runs including 3 boundaries and 7 maximums while Jangoo chipped in with 38 runs (2 fours, 1 six). Jean Phillipe Barrie (1/23), Dexter Sween (1/25) were the best bowlers for Dream Team.

In the previous match, Expert All Stars scored an even 200 in their 20 overs to become the first team to do so this season. Mbeki Joseph blazed 101 runs including three glorious boundaries and 10 towering sixes.

He was assisted by Mark Deyal scored 55 runs (7 fours, 1 six). Despite the clobbering, Vishaal Seedan managed reasonable figures of (1/20).

In reply, Channa Super Kings were disappointedly bundled out for 94 within 15 overs. Akeem Alvarez was the lone contributor with 44 runs (5 fours, 3 sixes). Expert`s Deyal captured figures of (3/13) and Christopher Vincent 2/14.