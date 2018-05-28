Coromoto on deportations: We were helping our people

THE government of Venezuela was helping its people return to their families when it facilitated the repatriation of 82 former detainees at the Immigration Detention Centre in April, that country’s ambassador, Coromoto Godoy Calderon, has said.

“We respect the law of TT and because these Venezuelans asked for help we did it; we help our people,” Calderon told Newsday on Sunday, her first public comments on what became an international human rights concern when the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) condemned the actions.

Many of those who were deported had allegedly committed some sort of immigration offence, but the UNHCR said at least 12 had applied for political asylum. The organisation has claimed it was unable to verify the exact number because it was not granted access the documents of those deported.

“So far we are not hearing one case with a fundamental explanation of (refugee status), so I think it was more talk than anything, because they wanted to use it as a part of a political agenda,” Calderon said.

There was a procedure that was properly followed, she said, and there were Venezuelans in jail who had to be deported. Their families did not have money to buy a ticket for them to travel. The embassy had also received calls and e-mails from the detainees’ families in Venezuela asking for assistance.

“Because of the good relations between the two governments, the government talked to me. We had several meetings with (National Security Minister Edmund) Dillon. (TT wanted) to find a way for them to go home faster, and that is what we did: we just provided a plane,” she said.

The Prime Minister was “brilliant” when he defended the repatriation process, said Calderon.

“We did something that was (part of) the framework of TT with the support of the Venezuelan government, just bringing a plane to bring our citizens home. We are happy they are home; we have received lots of messages from them; and that was it,” the ambassador said.

Asked about the influx of Venezuelans into TT, many of whom are claiming refugee status, Calderon said the problem isn’t Venezuelans coming here, but rather, the ones who take advantage of the system, overstaying their legal permission. Venezuelans are allowed visa-free entry into TT and can legally stay (without working) for 90 days. After that, they need to apply for extensions of stay or they can apply to be refugees.

“Some of them want to stay after the three months and they learn they can apply for refugee (status) so they lie, they build a fake case when they get here, and before the three months end, they are told if they go to a certain NGO (non-governmental organisation) and they say they are running from the government of Venezuela,” she said.

Calderon said there were “unscrupulous” people giving these immigrants advice and taking advantage of them.

“We cannot blame (the immigrants) so much. They have no knowledge. Some of them even come to the embassy to ask if what they are doing is wrong. We try to give them advice,” she said.

To be an immigrant is not a crime, the ambassador said, and they have a right to look for a better life wherever they go, but now the government of TT is aware that there are people here, some of whom are Venezuelan, making a business out of recommending refugee status.