Balandra man shot dead, girlfriend injured

Three bandits armed with guns stormed into a Balandra beach house on Sunday and shot dead a 33-year-old man from Rampanalgas Village, Toco.

The man’s 22-year-old girlfriend suffered a bullet graze on her left leg.

Around 3.30 pm Kevon Marshall was at the beach house at Balandra Bay with the woman and two others when three men came in and asked for “Mandela.”

Marshall, who was in one of the bedrooms, rushed to the assistance of his girlfriend on hearing the commotion and was shot several times.

The killers then tried to set the house on fire but were prevented from doing so by people who heard the gunshots.