Teen bandit nabbed

19-YEAR-OLD man was held for a string of robberies near the Chaguanas public market on Saturday after he and another unidentified man attempted to evade capture from police.

According to reports, at 5.30 pm, vendors at the market recognised the men from other robberies and notified the police. Officers Rambahal, Ali, Ramesar and Amora of the Chaguanas Municipal Police responded and saw the two suspects. As the officers approached, they ran in opposite directions. After a brief chase one of the men identified as Hakeem Phillip was arrested. A quantity of cash, wallets and other valuables were recovered as well as a loaded .38 revolver. The man who is from Carson Field was charged with possession of a firearm and robbery with aggravation. He is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today. Officers came in for high praise from the vendors as they took the suspect into custody. The vendors told Newsday that they felt relieved with the arrest as they and their customers were robbed at gunpoint in the market.